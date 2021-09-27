Mark Zuckerberg Sells 6,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total transaction of $2,202,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total transaction of $28,358,278.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $29,097,266.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total transaction of $29,060,162.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total transaction of $2,375,478.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $28,654,337.00.

FB traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $353.58. 15,198,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,483,311. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

