Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $61,041.75 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $61,041.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matson stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 180,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,372. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 40.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 7.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

