Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $61,041.75 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $61,041.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Matson stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 180,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,372. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.98.
Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Matson Company Profile
Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.
