Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

