Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,313,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.33% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $642,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,805.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,463,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after buying an additional 41,270 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 107.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,319,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,632,000 after buying an additional 685,061 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 73.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 47,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 610,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,460,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $73.58 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

