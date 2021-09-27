Method Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,227.00 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $338,873.52 and approximately $1,227.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Method Finance has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00054841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00122995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043603 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

