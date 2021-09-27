Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.87.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $74.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,669 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $702,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.