Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 40,896 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,896 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of AbbVie worth $122,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 20.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.2% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $107.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

