Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price fell 5.8% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $231.91 and last traded at $233.88. 43,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,412,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.16.

Specifically, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,080 shares of company stock valued at $26,501,061. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 72.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 159.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Novavax by 157.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

