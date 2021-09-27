OKB Price Tops $14.88 on Major Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.88 or 0.00034085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $892.82 million and approximately $726.60 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00126422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00043437 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

