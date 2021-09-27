Orbitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $61.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $660,712.38 and $61.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 115.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,075.89 or 1.00156919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00087557 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.47 or 0.00798604 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00364870 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.27 or 0.00251748 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002179 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003631 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.