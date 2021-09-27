Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.92

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $575.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Pharming Group had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharming Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

