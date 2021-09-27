Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $651,600.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,549,800.00.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,719,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,868,929. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.67. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.05 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

