Piper Sandler & CO. Sells 30,000 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Piper Sandler & CO. lowered its position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Shattuck Labs comprises approximately 2.1% of Piper Sandler & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Piper Sandler & CO. owned 0.19% of Shattuck Labs worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 101.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 58.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 97.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,481,000 after acquiring an additional 857,444 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 92.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $44,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $71,724.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,338.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,056 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STTK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.58. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,142. The company has a market capitalization of $740.52 million and a P/E ratio of -6.53. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.