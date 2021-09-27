Pivot Token Trading Down 32.9% This Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00126422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

