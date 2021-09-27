PIXEL Market Capitalization Hits $1.89 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $12.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,278.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.19 or 0.01157078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00582082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.00304770 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00046774 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003160 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000863 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.