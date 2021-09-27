Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Brandon B. Buhler Sells 1,595 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $12,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. 1,406,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,295. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 207.5% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 449,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 303,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 106,971 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,817,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 74.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.