PlayFuel (PLF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.51 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $2.51 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

