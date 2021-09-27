Project Pai (PAI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $20.09 million and $1.04 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 44.4% lower against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00100749 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00024215 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,776,125,570 coins and its circulating supply is 1,573,034,769 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.