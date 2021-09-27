Quest Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,822.86.

CMG opened at $1,937.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,870.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,597.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.