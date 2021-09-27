Quest Investment Management LLC Has $14.44 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Quest Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,370 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME stock opened at $129.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.15 and a 1 year high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

