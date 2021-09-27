Quest Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $408.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.37 and a 1 year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

