Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 29,154 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Quest Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,154 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $14,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

Shares of DOCU opened at $272.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.63. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $27,725,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

