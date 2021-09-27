Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 474.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,178 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,405,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 125,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,994,000 after acquiring an additional 29,131 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 195.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 105,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,015,000 after acquiring an additional 69,860 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.82.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $15.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $623.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total value of $30,003,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,546,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,956 shares of company stock worth $196,338,338. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.