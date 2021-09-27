Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.43

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 131608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.
Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on Rice Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.
About Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE)
Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.
