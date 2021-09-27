SafeBlast Market Cap Tops $448,428.35 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $448,428.35 and $124,912.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,278.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.19 or 0.01157078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00582082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.00304770 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00046774 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003160 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000863 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.