Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Purchases 657,894 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Safehold stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 297,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,839. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

