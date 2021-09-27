Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 13,513 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up 2.3% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,039,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $115.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average of $124.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

