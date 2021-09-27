Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cigna by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $203.89 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

