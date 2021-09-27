Sologenic Reaches Market Cap of $179.02 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002117 BTC on exchanges. Sologenic has a total market cap of $179.02 million and $467,494.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00065998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00101195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00139581 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,267.52 or 0.99974890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.56 or 0.06907973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.07 or 0.00752324 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,990,510 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

