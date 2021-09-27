Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 188,495 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.14% of Steel Dynamics worth $17,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

Shares of STLD traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

