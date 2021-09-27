Stevens Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $384.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,896. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.