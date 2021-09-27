Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 16,035 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 787.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,035 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Entergy by 61.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

ETR traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $101.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.29. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

