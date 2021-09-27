Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 14,015 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.47. 66,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,305,147. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

