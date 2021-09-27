Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 235.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 133,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,211,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.