Stevens Capital Management LP Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 273.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,757,000 after purchasing an additional 427,479 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $942,564,000.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

NYSE:AON traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.14. 8,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,473. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.45. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $302.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.