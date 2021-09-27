Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,805 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,251 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 985.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,421,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,800 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $62,851,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 205,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,871. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

