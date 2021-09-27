Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 302.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,307 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for 0.5% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 263,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

