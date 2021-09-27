Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $1.52 Million in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.87. The stock had a trading volume of 33,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,795. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

