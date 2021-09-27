Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.55. 49,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $52.53 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.