Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,599,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,350,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,169. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

