Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $3.17 on Monday, hitting $410.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,083. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $415.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.