Stevens Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,900 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after purchasing an additional 181,255 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,889 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.01. 816,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,822,227. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

