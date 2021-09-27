Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,706 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

NYSE HON traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.51. 18,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.57 and its 200-day moving average is $224.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.17 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

