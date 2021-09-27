Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,806. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25.

