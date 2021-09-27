Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.90. The stock had a trading volume of 65,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,079. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $104.30 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

