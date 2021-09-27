Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz accounts for 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

KHC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.92. 46,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

