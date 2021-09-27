Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.11 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

PSX traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.41. 5,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.