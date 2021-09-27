Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,764,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,068,000 after buying an additional 178,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after buying an additional 1,354,704 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,978,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,965,000 after purchasing an additional 62,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,258. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.