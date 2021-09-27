Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,500,540 shares of company stock valued at $903,372,931 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $349.76. 196,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,495,762. The firm has a market cap of $986.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

