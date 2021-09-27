Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,423,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $229.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,208. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $163.53 and a 52-week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

